As we head into the new year, Chelsea are currently sat in eighth position in the Premier League table, possibly wondering why they aren’t closer to Liverpool at the summit.

There have certainly been games in this 2020/21 campaign where the Blues should’ve done much better, the weekend loss at Arsenal being a prime example.

In order to turn things around, former club legend, Alan Hudson, believes that Lampard perhaps needs to be a little more introspective.

“It seemed after 30 minutes (against Arsenal) that things needed changing dramatically but Frank looked bemused, almost baffled,” he told CaughtOffside.

“It seems as if he was second guessing himself. l looked at Jody Morris and he looked lost too.

“As l said from the beginning, Frank lacks a bit of experience in that department, someone who watches the match from upstairs like the old days.

“He is a young manager and needs someone to turn to. He does the coaching, managing and press conferences, and it’s too much for an inexperienced young Premiership rookie.

“I really don’t think he knows his best team either.”

Clearly, a lack of fans hasn’t helped things, with the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge often funereal this season.

“No crowd seems to have brought a very strange feeling,” Hudson continued.

“I know l would have found it difficult, and Frank is finding things difficult to gauge, blaming desire and commitment which tells me he is not sure who he can trust.”

Given the amount of money that Lampard spent in the summer window, it’s doubtful there’ll be much to play with in January.

That being the case, the manager will need to work his players that little bit harder and delve a little bit deeper into finding the causes of why they are still coming up short in certain matches.