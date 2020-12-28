Frank Lampard makes decision on Chelsea midfielder’s future with January window set to open

Frank Lampard has ruled out the loan of teenager Billy Gilmour in the January transfer window, according to information provided by The Athletic.

Gilmour, who emerged as an important figure for Chelsea before the pandemic halted the Premier League season, suffered an injury which ruled him out until recently.

The Scotsman made his return for the Blues at the tail end of their Champions League campaign, but is yet to force his way back into Lampard’s starting line-up, where he was back in the spring.

You’d think a loan could be on the horizon, with the teen needing to play in order to develop, but The Athletic believe that Gilmour will be going nowhere in the January window.

Their report claims that Lampard sees Gilmour as a squad option in two key midfield areas, as a holder and as an eight, which has left the Chelsea boss blocking any potential exit.

This could prove to be good news for Gilmour. Chelsea have plenty of games ahead, which could mean plenty of opportunities for him to prove his worth.

Lampard is clearly a big fan, so it’s not a bad thing for him to be sticking around.