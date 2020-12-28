Jordan Henderson’s seven-word message to Liverpool fans after dropping points at Anfield

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson took to Twitter to send a message to the Reds supporters after the champions dropped two points against West Brom.

Liverpool’s winning run at Anfield was halted by the sturdy Baggies, managed by Sam Allardyce, who was actually the last Premier League manager to defeat the Merseyside giants on their home turf.

Despite dominating possession, Liverpool struggled to create chances of sufficient quality and ultimately paid the price for their inefficiency. A late equaliser from the head of Semi Ajayi ensured the points would be shared at Anfield.

While it was definitely a point gained from West Brom’s perspective, it’s two dropped for Liverpool. Captain Jordan Henderson, in wake of the game, took to Twitter to reassure the fans that they will bounce back this week.

Disappointing result but we go again Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/xCRcR7ELcV — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 27, 2020

That’s the great thing about the Christmas period, as much as the fixture congestion is criticised. If you do suffer a negative result, you don’t have to wait long for an opportunity to put it right.