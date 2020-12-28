There can be nothing more galling for a football player than to be accused of deliberately cheating.

Gaining an advantage by employing certain dark arts, for want of a better phrase, is an accepted part of the game, but blatant cheating never will be.

Chelsea might well be furious with Ian Wright tonight after the pundit all but called out Blues defender, Andreas Christensen, for faking injury.

The incident to which Wright was referring on a Premier League Productions show, cited by the Daily Mirror, occurred in the lead up to Aston Villa’s equaliser in the Monday night game.

“I’m very disappointed there with Christensen because we see Jack Grealish get up here and it’s not a knock that’s going to make him (Christensen) have to leave the game,” Wright noted as he analysed the goal.

“I don’t want to see my centre-half lying on the floor like that when you know nothing is wrong with you. You can see all the problems it’s caused.”

A pundit’s role is to analyse the action from a professional standpoint and, most of the time, laymen can understand where they’re coming from in terms of their opinion.

However, on the odd occasion, outrageous and somewhat disappointing remarks are made.

Wright should know better.