Image: New angle of West Brom equaliser vs Liverpool suggests foul on Fabinho missed by VAR

Should West Brom’s equaliser against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday evening have been ruled out?

With Liverpool unable to break down the Baggies’ sturdy back-line, barring the early goal from Sadio Mane, Sam Allardyce’s men remained in the contest until the very end – and got their reward.

Semi Ajayi rose highest in the Liverpool penalty area, above makeshift centre-back Fabinho, before nodding into the back of Alisson’s net. He halted the champions’ winning run at home and robbed them of two important points in their efforts to retain the title.

However, should the goal have actually been ruled out? These screenshots from a previously unseen angle of Ajayi’s goal suggest that he was climbing all over Fabinho, which some officials may well have deemed to be a foul.

So no foul on Fabinho!! This is the PL and this is VAR ? pic.twitter.com/8gAwi8t3qt — Alex (@alexis_xh) December 27, 2020

By the letter of the law, perhaps this is a foul, but we have continually complained about the over-intervention of VAR and the pedantic nature in which it has been used.

Liverpool fans would have been furious if the shoe was on the other foot and they had a goal ruled out. It’d be harsh to criticise the match officials in this instance.