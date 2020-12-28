Menu

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool midfielder will miss Newcastle clash with muscle injury

As reported by Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita has picked up yet another injury.

Keita has been somewhat of a disappointment since his big-money move from RB Leipzig. While he is evidently talented, he has been completely incapable of staying fit for any considerable period of time.

In the midst of the heavily congested Christmas period, crammed into the most congested season to date, Klopp could do with as many first-team players fit as possible, especially considering the injury problems he has endured this campaign to date.

Unfortunately for the German, Keita has once again proven himself unworthy of being relied on. As Paul Gorst took to Twitter to report yesterday evening, Klopp has confirmed that Keita has a muscle injury, the severity of which is as of yet unknown.

What is clear is that Keita was not fit to feature for the Reds last night and will also, so Klopp claims, be ruled out of the trip to Newcastle later this week. How disappointing.

