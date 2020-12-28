At the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, a lot was expected of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, as much because of an astronomical financial outlay in the summer as anything else.

Though the Blues haven’t been disastrous, there have been some games in which they’ve clearly looked second best, and former club legend, Alan Hudson believes it’s partly down to a lack of goals from Timo Werner.

“He looks like he has lost his way,” he told CaughtOffside.

“l have been very disappointed with Werner, after a great start, and he doesn’t look like he’s happy.”

It isn’t just a lack of taking chances that is the problem either, with Hudson suggesting that chance creation from the likes of Mason Mount isn’t close to the level it should be.

“Mount’s work rate is incredible but he is not creative enough in vital areas,” he continued.

“Chelsea are dangerous from wide areas but have no creativity through midfield.”

As Chelsea head into the second half of the season, there is an opportunity for Lampard to dip into the coffers again if needed.

However, the young manager already has enough talent at his disposal, he just needs to be able to meld it together to make a coherent unit.

Perhaps the real issue lies with Lampard’s lack of experience in the position.