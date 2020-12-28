Man United refuse to open talks with world class defender as wage demands prove to be excessive

It’s going to be interesting to see where David Alaba actually ends up next season when you consider that he’s one of the highest profile players who will move for free.

He’s mostly known as a left back even if he’s moved inside in recent seasons, but a report from the Manchester Evening News has indicated that his wage demands will be a problem for most clubs.

His playing position should also play a major role in negotiations because there aren’t many world class left backs going around, so he should be able to demand a huge deal because he’s one of the best in the world in that role.

That’s not really the case if you think of him as a centre back or a central midfielder – he’s still brilliant but it would be a stretch to call him elite, but it sounds like he wants to be paid well regardless.

The report confirms that Man United were heavily linked with a move for the Bayern star and they could open negotiations with him now, but they’ve decided to pass on him purely because his wage demands are too high.

United don’t need another left back due to Shaw/Telles/Williams but Alaba could be a good fit as the left sided centre back or in a holding role, but it’s clear that the move won’t be happening as the club look to maintain a balanced wage structure.