Manchester United set to trigger option to extend star attacker’s contract

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are set to trigger the option in Edinson Cavani’s contract which would see the striker remain at the club until the summer of 2022, according to a report by M.E.N.

Cavani signed for United late in the summer transfer window, with his contract with PSG having expired. The Uruguayan, at the grand old age of 33, would ordinarily be considered past his best, but recent evidence suggests that he still has plenty left in the tank.

As a result, Man United appear keen on keeping hold of Cavani as long as possible. M.E.N report that United will seek to trigger the option they hold in Cavani’s contract, which will extend his contract beyond the end of the season until the summer of 2022.

There is suggestion in the report that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would even be prepared to keep Cavani on United’s books beyond that, but we’re looking far too far ahead to be able to predict what the situation will be at Old Trafford by then, both in the striker department and in terms of management.

