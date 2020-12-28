Manager tipped to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea remains available after Euro giants balk at his €12m a year salary demands

It looked like PSG had Mauricio Pochettino lined up to replace Thomas Tuchel before they actually sacked the German manager, but it’s since emerged that the Argentine was PSG’s second choice.

Football-Italia have reported that Max Allegri was the first choice to take over from Tuchel in Paris, but he was demanding €12m a season and they weren’t prepared to pay him that much.

That means Allegri is still available, so it’s interesting to note that he’s been listed as one of the favourites to take over from Frank Lampard if Chelsea decide to make a change in the dugout.

Allegri has been out of work for over a year since he left Juventus in the summer of 2019, so you would think that he would be desperate to get back into work at some point soon.

Obviously most teams won’t publish their manager’s salary but it was suggested that Lampard’s initial Chelsea contract paid him around £5.5m a season so Allegri’s demands are certainly on the high side.

It’s possible that he’s holding out for a job in a more competitive league so he wanted an eye-watering amount to even consider taking over in Paris, but this speculation about the Chelsea job will continue every time they fail to win.

It looks like the Chelsea supporters are split on Lampard and his legendary status as a player can only take him so far in management, while Roman Abramovich has never been afraid to sack a manager if he thinks someone better is available.

Allegri is an experienced winner in Italy and Juventus have possibly regressed since he moved on, so he would likely be a good appointment for Chelsea if they do decide to go in that direction.