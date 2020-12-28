The speculation continues over whether Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona beyond the current 2020/21 campaign, or look to move on to pastures new for one last hurrah.

The Argentinian gave an extensive interview to La Sexta’s Jordi Evole at the weekend, covering a wide range of topics.

Reading between the lines, it’s clear that Messi is under the impression that Barcelona are far from where he would like them to be.

That could be enough for him to move to a team where he knows he can win things, and with Pep Guardiola’s Man City able to not only afford him but offer him a gateway to MLS side, New York City, per The Sun, that could appeal.

“I’ve always said I’d like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of playing in that league and living that life, but whether it’s going to happen or not I don’t know,” Messi said to Evole in quotes carried by Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana.

“I don’t know what will happen [in the future].

“I’m focused on what we have, on what we can do in these next six months. It wouldn’t be good for me to tell you what I’m going to do [come season’s end] because I don’t know.”

Barca’s supporters will surely be hoping that if they elect the right president on January 24, that he will be able to persuade the club’s best-ever player to see out his final years at the Camp Nou.

It’s a big ask, but you never say never in football.