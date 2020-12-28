Manchester City star fast becoming disgruntled by Pep Guardiola’s continual snubs

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden is growing tired of being continually snubbed by manager Pep Guardiola, according to a report by the Telegraph.

Foden is arguably the most talented young player that England has to offer at current. The midfielder has been one of Manchester City’s best players this term, despite being rotated in and out of the side at the Etihad.

The 20-year-old has been continually seen as an option for manager Guardiola, rather than a guaranteed starter, even following positive performances. He’s getting disgruntled, as per the Telegraph.

The report claims that, while Foden at current has no desire to leave Man City, he believes he has justified more significant inclusion than starting just one of his side’s last ten Premier League games.

In addition, Foden is thought to be angry at the fact he was not trusted to start against Newcastle, having played a starring role in City’s dismantling of Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

It remains to be seen at what point Foden will reach breaking point and demand a move away from Man City in order to play, but one thing’s for sure – Guardiola’s limited use of him is utterly baffling.