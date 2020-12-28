When your father is one of the most famous football players in the world, and certainly the most followed on social media, it follows that you’d be rightly proud of him.

At the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo received the award for the ‘Player of the Century’ from the Globe Soccer Awards, and his son, Cristiano Jr. was in the audience.

During his acceptance speech, the Portuguese made a point of speaking about his son, and the youngster’s reaction was priceless.