“Has to be sold” – These Liverpool fans call on Reds to cash-in on “piece of glass” £48M midfielder

Liverpool FC
Some Liverpool fans on Twitter have called on the club to cash-in on midfielder Naby Keita after it became clear that he suffered yet another injury.

Keita arrived at Anfield with high expectations, but continual problems with injury and fitness have prevented him from building any degree of momentum in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

As reported at the time of the deal by the BBC, Liverpool parted with £48M in order to sign Keita from RB Leipzig. When the deal was completed, that was a club-record.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool midfielder will miss Newcastle clash with muscle injury

While Keita has looked like a player capable of justifying that price-tag at times, that’s been during the very short window in which he hasn’t been injured or non match-fit.

At a club as esteemed as Liverpool, with the squad Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal, inability to stay fit is quite simply not good enough. Keita has suffered yet another injury, too.

For some Liverpool fans, venting their frustrations in reply to this tweet, it’s the final straw. Here’s how some reacted to the news, with many calling for Keita to be shown the exit door.

