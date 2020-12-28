“Has to be sold” – These Liverpool fans call on Reds to cash-in on “piece of glass” £48M midfielder

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter have called on the club to cash-in on midfielder Naby Keita after it became clear that he suffered yet another injury.

Keita arrived at Anfield with high expectations, but continual problems with injury and fitness have prevented him from building any degree of momentum in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

As reported at the time of the deal by the BBC, Liverpool parted with £48M in order to sign Keita from RB Leipzig. When the deal was completed, that was a club-record.

While Keita has looked like a player capable of justifying that price-tag at times, that’s been during the very short window in which he hasn’t been injured or non match-fit.

At a club as esteemed as Liverpool, with the squad Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal, inability to stay fit is quite simply not good enough. Keita has suffered yet another injury, too.

Klopp on Keita: “He has a muscle injury. Don’t know exactly how long. Not today or Wednesday so we will see.” — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 27, 2020

For some Liverpool fans, venting their frustrations in reply to this tweet, it’s the final straw. Here’s how some reacted to the news, with many calling for Keita to be shown the exit door.

Sell on 1st jan, what a waste of 50 mill, such a disappointment, him(fit and on form) fab and thiago in midfield and this wouldn’t even be a title race — Jon (@jonqpr422) December 27, 2020

We should sell him and keep Gini because the guy deserves the money he’s asking for — Blaq Arabian (@michaelinkoom97) December 27, 2020

How in the world has he managed to get a muscle injury between Christmas day and today man — Iver (@Iversev2) December 27, 2020

Keita has to be sold in the Summer he is exactly like Joel Matip his body is not cut out for the premiership full stop. — Van The Man (@DavidVaughan5) December 27, 2020

Needs to go all the Sik notes costing us big time — shab (@shabbiar) December 27, 2020

Pathetic! Can’t stay fit for a run of two games! Utterly useless to us constantly on the sidelines earning big wages. Get rid in hand along with matip and origi all utterly useless to us earning decent wages! Bolster the squad with reliable players — ian wayne (@Ianwayne22) December 27, 2020