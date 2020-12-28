Tottenham stat cause for concern for Jose Mourinho as Spurs drop out of the top four

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves yesterday evening, and on the balance of play, particularly in the second half, it’s no less than Jose Mourinho’s men deserved.

Spurs were previously touted as Liverpool’s most serious competitors for their Premier League crown this term, with the resurgence of Jose Mourinho, aided by the combination of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, giving them a shot at winning an unlikely title.

It’s all gone stale of late for Spurs, though, much like it has for Chelsea, another side tipped to challenge Liverpool for the title. Their xG in the second period of their stalemate with Wolves says it all.

Tottenham accumulated 0.03(xG) in the second half against Wolves. pic.twitter.com/qAE30JHy51 — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) December 27, 2020

Mourinho has enough experience at this level, particularly in the Premier League, to know just how fragile a 1-0 lead can be. Spurs could ill-afford to rest on it, yet they created essentially zero chances to add a second.

In the form of Wolves’ late equaliser, visitors got what they deserved, and in truth, it doesn’t bode well for Tottenham’s hopes of going all the way in the Premier League this term.