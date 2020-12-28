Tottenham stat cause for concern for Jose Mourinho as Spurs drop out of the top four

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves yesterday evening, and on the balance of play, particularly in the second half, it’s no less than Jose Mourinho’s men deserved.
Spurs were previously touted as Liverpool’s most serious competitors for their Premier League crown this term, with the resurgence of Jose Mourinho, aided by the combination of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, giving them a shot at winning an unlikely title.
MORE: Video: Horror moment for Tottenham summer signing as he’s SKINNED by Wolves’ Daniel Podence
It’s all gone stale of late for Spurs, though, much like it has for Chelsea, another side tipped to challenge Liverpool for the title. Their xG in the second period of their stalemate with Wolves says it all.
Tottenham accumulated 0.03(xG) in the second half against Wolves. pic.twitter.com/qAE30JHy51
— The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) December 27, 2020
Mourinho has enough experience at this level, particularly in the Premier League, to know just how fragile a 1-0 lead can be. Spurs could ill-afford to rest on it, yet they created essentially zero chances to add a second.
In the form of Wolves’ late equaliser, visitors got what they deserved, and in truth, it doesn’t bode well for Tottenham’s hopes of going all the way in the Premier League this term.
As a long standing Tottenham fan I am growing increasingly concerned and confused as to the limitations of our playing strategy? I can understand the mentality of a counter attacking style against the big guns such as Liverpool and Man City, but it seems that Spurs are incapable of doing more against lesser sides and that for me makes no sense at all. Whilst I appreciate that Tottenham were a bit of a mess toward the end of Poch’s reign and indeed in many ways Mourinho has steadied wavering ship, but its path relatively speaking remains unclear. I defy any die hard Tottenham fan to state they are actually enjoying their teams football let alone understand the logic of a style which is clearly exposing more weakness’s than strengths, the strategy just doesn’t match up with any degree of tangible ambition and this is why Tottenham are presently meandering down the table having earlier stood at its precipice. It seems that week in week out now Mourinho is bemoaning that his players aren’t doing as instructed but the emphasis of Spurs ‘style’ now seems rooted in the defensive, and more or less only the defensive apart from very limited amounts of counter attacking. When they aren’t in the process of defending and actually do have the ball for the much of the time they are either hitting it long and giving possession back to the opposition, or simply losing possession with poor passing and no game plan. I’ve been watching football a long time now, and forgive me if I’m stating the obvious here but conceding possession continually is never the best of ideas in looking for a winning format, which if truth be known is usually done by attacking and creating more opportunities than the team you are playing. What strikes me most about watching Tottenham these days is that the players as a team seem to lack either the appetite or ambition to control the game with sustained attacking football, and in all honesty I seriously doubt their ability to win anything credible playing this presently facile style of football that no-one I believe enjoys watching. Somewhere along the line mediocrity has crept into THFC’s make-up despite all the glittering positives such as the illustrious state of the art stadium and hi tech facilities at the disposal of its employees the players, but if this is not enough to inspire the players and drive them forward then I truly don’t know what is. Spurs have it all to play for and are badly letting themselves down, time for a re-think I would have to say a resounding YES!