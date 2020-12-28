Frank Lampard could be sacked if Chelsea lose tonight – with potential replacement keen to take his place

According to information shared by Bild, Thomas Tuchel would be interested in replacing Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager.

It’s incredible how quickly things can change in football, particularly at a club with Chelsea’s reputation.

A few weeks ago Chelsea were being hailed as title contenders, in the midst of a hugely impressive run of form. After three defeats in four games, all of Lampard’s work has come undone in front of his eyes.

As per Bild, a defeat to Aston Villa tonight could see Lampard dismissed. In the event Lampard was to leave Chelsea, it’s their belief that Tuchel would be prepared to step into his shoes.

Bild appear pretty intent on forcing this link between Tuchel and Chelsea, but there’s nothing concrete to suggest that Lampard could lose his job at this point in time.

Lampard was entrusted to rebuild Chelsea’s squad and is in the preliminary stages of doing so. Getting rid now would only see Chelsea move backwards, even with Tuchel in charge.

Though, Bild are a pretty reliable source, and they seem to believe defeat tonight could spell the end for Lampard. Considering how good Aston Villa have been of late – that’s a concern.