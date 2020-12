Chelsea missed another chance to gain some ground on the teams at the top of the Premier League table after only managing a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Monday night.

Despite taking the lead, Frank Lampard’s side were unable to create any other goalscoring chances of note and were pegged back early in the second half.

In his post-match press conference, Lampard bemoaned the loss of Hakim Ziyech who would appear to be the creative hub of the team when he plays.