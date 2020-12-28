Video: ‘It can’t solely be down to Kane and Son’ – O’Hara unhappy with Tottenham’s strikers

So far this season, Tottenham Hotspur have relied heavily on the goalscoring exploits of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

However, it appears that when the pair aren’t on song or don’t play, the north Londoners consistently struggle in an attacking sense.

Jose Mourinho is unlikely to be happy with everything being funnelled through them, and TalkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara believes that the rest of the Spurs players need to be lightening the load.