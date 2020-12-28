It was the opportunity for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea to propel themselves up the Premier League table, and after going ahead against Aston Villa, the Blues were in pole position to do just that.

However, a second half equaliser from the Midlanders was the only other goal scored in the game meaning that the west Londoners could only inch themselves into sixth position.

Lampard certainly can’t blame Edouard Mendy’s commitment, mind you. The goalkeeper went walkabout and completely took out one of his own players in his attempt to get to the ball.

Grobbelaar-esque!