Video: NBA star erupts in celebration in post-game interview while discussing Arsenal victory over Chelsea

You don’t often see Premier League super-fans in the NBA, but Dallas Mavericks’ Josh Richardson is a die-hard Arsenal supporter – as he proved in a recent interview.

Arsenal have endured a torrid time for much of the campaign to date, but the win over Chelsea on Boxing Day brought with it suggestion of better things on the horizon under Mikel Arteta.

With the Gunners previously having to be considered in a relegation battle, they proved that they can still go toe-to-toe with the big boys with the impressive win over the Blues.

One man who’s clearly delighted with the result is Josh Richardson, a shooting guard for NBA side Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks defeated the LA Clippers at the Staples Center last night, which Richardson scoring 21 points. After the game he looked just as delighted with the fact his beloved Arsenal had defeated Chelsea than he was about his own team’s victory!

Video: Dallas Mavericks NBA star Josh Richardson celebrating Arsenal’s win over Chelsea yesterday in his post-match interview tonight. [@NBAUK] #afc ? @J_Rich1 pic.twitter.com/EAh1iTs45r — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 27, 2020

Pictures courtesy of NBA UK

The Premier League has a global fan base, clubs like Arsenal in particular, so it ought to be no surprise when a Gunners fan in the states reveals himself.

However, it’s not often you see a high-profile figure in an American sport seem as passionate about our beautiful game. You love to see it, especially if you’re a Gooner!