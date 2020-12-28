Menu

Video: Horror moment for Tottenham summer signing as he’s SKINNED by Wolves’ Daniel Podence

Tottenham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Daniel Podence has been in some form for Wolves this season, as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg learnt the hard way yesterday evening.

Title-challengers Tottenham were unable to hold on for the three points at Molineux, with Jose Mourinho’s men conceding yet another late goal.

While you could be forgiven for thinking Spurs were too tame and timid when Mourinho took over, the Portuguese has injected some grit and steel into the squad.

That is also, in no small part, thanks to the acquisition of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton. The no-nonsense midfielder has been superb for Spurs thus far.

However, the former Bayern Munich man had a moment to forget yesterday evening, with Wolves attacked Daniel Podence skinning him alive.

Have a look at the clip below. One minute Podence was there, the next he’s flying past Hojbjerg, who has no chance of catching him. These are the kind of take-ons we love to see from wide-men.

