Video: Zaha and Barnes trade lovely finishes as Leicester strike late to draw with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have the feel of a team who shouldn’t have to worry about relegation this season, but they are in danger of getting sucked into the scrap at the bottom after some poor results.

A win over Leicester City would’ve been huge this afternoon and it looked likely after Wilfried Zaha fired them ahead with a well struck volley at the back post:

They managed to hold on until the 83rd minute, but Harvey Barnes produced some fine footwork and an even better finish to ensure that the points where shared in the end:

The draw was probably the fair result and at least it stops the rot for Palace after a couple of heavy defeats, but it’s the kind of game that Leicester needed to win if they want to go on and win the title this season.

