The late postponement of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Man City has led to the Merseyside club posting a strongly worded statement.

Posted on the official Everton website, the statement reads as follows:

Everton Football Club regret the postponement of tonight’s match against Manchester City – not only for the 2,000 fans who would have been attending, but for supporters on Merseyside and across the world.

Our players were prepared for the game, as were both the team staff and everyone at Goodison. Matchday is the most important date in our calendar. And this was a big one.

Whilst Everton will always have public safety uppermost, we will be requesting full disclosure of all the information that Manchester City provided to the Premier League so the Club can be clear on why this decision was taken.

It’s clear from the tone that the Merseysiders are none too happy with the decision, which came just a few hours before the game was due to be played.

It’s understood that Man City had reported a number of further positive Covid-19 cases, on top of those for Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and two members of club staff.

Clearly, with the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking its havoc across the country, the health, safety and well-being of everyone should be of paramount importance.

Equally, the Toffees are well within their rights to request full disclosure on the matter, if only to satisfy themselves of no foul play as much as anything else.

The situation at City also puts their fixtures against Chelsea and Carabao Cup semi-final against Man United at risk.