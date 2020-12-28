“Your time is up” – These Chelsea fans have a message for Frank Lampard after failure to win against Aston Villa

Chelsea will feel they did enough to beat Aston Villa today and there may have been some controversy around the equaliser due to the injury to Christensen, but the bottom line is that they’ve only come away with one point.

It’s not really good enough when you consider the amount of money they spent in the summer and the quality that Frank Lampard has in his side, so he will be feeling some pressure after this and the defeat to Arsenal.

The Premier League table doesn’t make for disastrous reading for the fans as Chelsea still look well placed for a top four finish and potentially even a title challenge, but the worry comes from the lack of momentum and poor performances in recent weeks.

It’s been interesting to watch Frank Lampard’s time in charge because he’s obviously a legend from his playing days and that will help him with some of the fans, but it does look like a few have had enough after the result today:

Lampard, it was nice having you.. Your time is up. — Chuks. (@Mr_Zecks) December 28, 2020

The fact that this idiot Lampard feels Rudiger and Christensen are better than Tomori is a sackable offence — mopol (@exMopol) December 28, 2020

Lampard can go and take your signings with you. Absolute frauds — Lukas (@LukasCFCLAL) December 28, 2020

These performances suck

Lampard’s rigidity will kick him out. Kai should’ve started in a changed formation. — Munich ’12 (@kevinkarobia) December 28, 2020

Lampard, you’re making me hate football right now. — wamy (@PulisicFangirl) December 28, 2020

This is absolutely dire football. Absolutely crap and uncreative football from Lampard. These tactics would not look right out of place in the 1940s. Sack him and get an actual manager in. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) December 28, 2020

Lampard is simply not doing enough! We should be league contenders, but, we’re here playing like a mid table team!

This team is so frustrating to watch! — Black King (@MrEzugwu) December 28, 2020

Sacking him is only half the story but there are some quality managers available like Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri, so Lampard will need to get some positive results soon to keep the pressure from building.