"Your time is up" – These Chelsea fans have a message for Frank Lampard after failure to win against Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Chelsea will feel they did enough to beat Aston Villa today and there may have been some controversy around the equaliser due to the injury to Christensen, but the bottom line is that they’ve only come away with one point.

It’s not really good enough when you consider the amount of money they spent in the summer and the quality that Frank Lampard has in his side, so he will be feeling some pressure after this and the defeat to Arsenal.

The Premier League table doesn’t make for disastrous reading for the fans as Chelsea still look well placed for a top four finish and potentially even a title challenge, but the worry comes from the lack of momentum and poor performances in recent weeks.

It’s been interesting to watch Frank Lampard’s time in charge because he’s obviously a legend from his playing days and that will help him with some of the fans, but it does look like a few have had enough after the result today:

Sacking him is only half the story but there are some quality managers available like Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri, so Lampard will need to get some positive results soon to keep the pressure from building.

