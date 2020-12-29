A win against Chelsea notwithstanding, Arsenal have had a rough time of it in the Premier League over the past few months.

An injury to big summer signing, Thomas Partey, hasn’t helped matters, but the fact is that the Gunners are not scoring enough and are conceding far too many.

In midfield they remain far too lightweight, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that Mikel Arteta has targeted Sevilla’s Joan Jordan for the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Sun report that the players release clause is £55m, but that the Andalusians would be prepared to do business at around the £32m mark.

Jordan appears to be an able replacement for the likes of Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos, both of whom continue to disappoint for the north Londoners.

The former Eibar man can do it all. His passing range would be right at home at the Emirates Stadium, whilst he isn’t afraid to put his foot in when needed.

If Arsenal can acquire him and get Partey fit again, there’s no reason why the pair can’t anchor the Gunners midfield and give them the solidity that they crave.