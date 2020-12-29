Arsenal outcast could move to Turkey after taking advice from Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has done a wonderful job in recent weeks as some kind of PR machine/hype man for Arsenal, but it looks like he could also help the club out by offering advice to his teammates about a transfer away.

Arsenal have issues with performances in the heart of their defence despite having numerous centre backs on the books, but Sokratis has barely had a look in this season so a January exit should suit everyone.

He’s 32 years old so he’s never going to improve and force his way into the team, while he’ll also be on a senior wage so his departure could free up some space for someone else to come in, while he should get the chance to actually play in his final prime years.

ESPN have reported that Turkish side Fenerbahce are interested and his contract is up at the end of the season so it’s unlikely that a big fee will be required, while he’s also taken some advice from Ozil about the move to Turkey.

Although Ozil was born in Germany he is of Turkish descent and has plenty of connections with the country, so Fenerbahce will be hoping the midfielder has put in a good word to Sokratis.