It was a long time coming, but David Beckham’s dream of part owning an MLS side came to fruition at the start of the season when Inter Miami was born.

Though they could only finish 10th in the Eastern Conference in their debut campaign, well off of the pace set by leaders, Philadelphia Union, the fact that the club were finally up and running, and in their own purpose-built stadium, was a bonus.

Now the focus is likely to be on building the brand and trying to entice some big-name players to the club.

To that end, Catalunya Radio’s Tot Costa programme, cited by Goal.com, have suggested that both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi will look to move to Inter in 2022, when Suarez’s contract with Atletico Madrid runs out.

?? EL FUTUR DE MESSI ?? @xavicampos: ? “Messi i Luis Suárez planegen jugar junts a l’Inter Miami, però no abans de 2022”https://t.co/Q4AQIK8vuW pic.twitter.com/mgnNI6eu2b — Tot costa (@totcosta) December 28, 2020

It would be an incredible coup for the club and isn’t beyond the realms of possibility, given that Messi owns an apartment in Miami (per The Real Deal) and even said at the weekend in an interview with La Sexta that MLS appeals to him, per the official MLS website.

If it were to happen, the effect on the league is likely to be just as seismic as when Beckham himself first played for LA Galaxy, and would really put MLS back on the map.