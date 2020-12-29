‘Can we play Chelsea again?’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘slow’ and ‘boring’ first-half display vs Brighton

Some Arsenal fans have been left extremely disappointed by the side’s first-half performance against Brighton this evening, with the teams heading to the break at 0-0.

Mikel Arteta made just one change to the side that stunned Chelsea, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returning to action in the place of Alexandre Lacazette – that call has been massively questioned.

Arsenal attempted just one shot in the first-half of the tie against the Seagulls – which didn’t even hit the target – whereas Graham Potter’s men took eight shots in the opening 45 minutes.

Once again, creativity is the prime issue for the north London outfit, low-risk sideways passing and an overall lack of forward play have seen the Gunners create no clear-cut chance.

A lack of a real pressing threat has also afforded some of Brighton’s players far too much time on the ball to craft chances.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the first-half display:

Can we play Chelsea again? — ? Kris ?? ?? (@Santi_Classorla) December 29, 2020

Slow, side ways, reverse football etc im actually not surprised how boring we are tonight. Im just used to it ! #arsenal #BHAARS — Gershom Okoth (@g_Okonji) December 29, 2020

I never wanted a first half to end more than I did that one. Utter rubbish. Why do Arsenal have to go through every player just to move the ball from left to right? It’s all too slow.#BHAARS — Negative Goal Difference FC (@TheProfIsHere) December 29, 2020

Are you not ashamed??.. I’ll just watch highlights from the Chelsea game. — daYvo (@iamDAYVO) December 29, 2020

-Aubameyang not pressing at all,not good enough.

-Saka got no power taking them corners,very poorly taken.

-‘Take the ball,pass it back’ This style of play is so sick,disgusting and boring

-We aren’t attacking at all, we need to do better or else, Brighton will get a goal and win — Saliba?. (@SalibaEra_) December 29, 2020

Auba is terrible. sub on laca, he offers so much more. or bring on pepe and move R9 regen to CF — Dan (@afcdaniel_san) December 29, 2020

Bring off Auba — Jacey (@jxcey01) December 29, 2020

– Slow start. We’ve tried building this team around Aubameyang, I’m seeing now that isn’t the issue with this squad. – Too much sideways and back passing. – Elneny is a top 6 turn up merchant. – Sigm Bissouma. – Sub on Laca take off Auba. – Stop taking the piss. — AFC Sylvester. (@AFCSylvester) December 29, 2020

How are Holding, Mari, Bellerin, Xhaka and Elneny playing for Arsenal. Never seen slower and more pathetic footballers in my life. — Jack (@jackb1248) December 29, 2020

This is why we need to buy some midfielders in January. — Joseph Petrassi (@JosephPetrassi) December 29, 2020

Some Arsenal fans may not like it, but today’s outing really isn’t as bad as it seems when you take into account the side’s disastrous run before they overcame rivals Chelsea.

Brighton are also a crafty side in possession and the Gunners are simply affording Potter’s men too much time and space on the ball, with no real pressing threat to stunt them either.