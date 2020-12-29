Menu

‘Can we play Chelsea again?’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘slow’ and ‘boring’ first-half display vs Brighton

Some Arsenal fans have been left extremely disappointed by the side’s first-half performance against Brighton this evening, with the teams heading to the break at 0-0.

Mikel Arteta made just one change to the side that stunned Chelsea, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returning to action in the place of Alexandre Lacazette – that call has been massively questioned.

Arsenal attempted just one shot in the first-half of the tie against the Seagulls – which didn’t even hit the target – whereas Graham Potter’s men took eight shots in the opening 45 minutes.

Once again, creativity is the prime issue for the north London outfit, low-risk sideways passing and an overall lack of forward play have seen the Gunners create no clear-cut chance.

A lack of a real pressing threat has also afforded some of Brighton’s players far too much time on the ball to craft chances.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the first-half display:

Some Arsenal fans may not like it, but today’s outing really isn’t as bad as it seems when you take into account the side’s disastrous run before they overcame rivals Chelsea.

Brighton are also a crafty side in possession and the Gunners are simply affording Potter’s men too much time and space on the ball, with no real pressing threat to stunt them either.

