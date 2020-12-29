John Terry appears to criticise Chelsea ace and waves away claims of unsportsmanlike behaviour

Chelsea legend John Terry has appeared to criticise Andreas Christensen for his role in Aston Villa’s equaliser yesterday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Terry’s Aston Villa side took two more points from former brother in arms Frank Lampard, with the pressure fast mounting on the club’s all-time top scorer.

That’s just one win in five Premier League games for Chelsea, who were less than convincing in the sole victory against West Ham over that period.

Chelsea were undone yesterday after Jack Grealish left his foot on Andreas Christensen’s shin-pad after playing a pass down the channel, with Aston Villa scoring from the resulting attack.

Should @AVFCOfficial‘s goal have stood? Former Premier League referee @clattenburg1975 believes the right call was made ?#PLonPrime #CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/crZvE44dYy — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2020

VAR looked at the incident to determine whether there was a foul committed on Christensen, but the goal was awarded to Villa.

After the game, Villa assistant Terry took to Instagram to reveal his delight at being back at the Bridge and commend Villa’s performance.

In the comments, one fan accused the visitors of being unsportsmanlike by playing on while Christensen was down on the turf.

Terry’s reply was pretty frank, and for those who knew him as a player, not particularly surprising.