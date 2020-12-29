As we head into 2021 and the opening of the January transfer window, Arsenal could well be one of the busier Premier League teams in terms of comings and goings.

Mesut Ozil already seems to have played his last game for the Gunners, so at the very least Mikel Arteta will need to replace his creative influence.

With only 15 goals scored in their 15 Premier League games to date, it’s clear that the north Londoners also have a problem in attack.

To that end, the Daily Mirror note that Arsenal are monitoring Diego Costa’s situation at Atletico Madrid carefully, given that, according to AS, Los Colchoneros appear willing to end the centre-forward’s deal six-months early.

Any thoughts that Arteta may have in capturing the 32-year-old, however, could be complicated by their summer purchase of Thomas Partey.

The Daily Mirror cite a report in The Athletic (subscription required) that suggests any relationship between the two clubs is irreparable, owing to the manner in which the midfielder was signed.

With no time left to buy a replacement in the summer, Atleti were left with having to play until January at the earliest sans one of their best players and without cover.

The La Liga outfit will surely therefore not be happy if another of their players pitches up at the Emirates Stadium.