Former Bundesliga star Raul Bobadilla faces ban after getting his PENIS out during goal celebration

We’ve all seen that moment where a player just loses their mind after scoring and starts to rip items of clothing off, but it looked like Raul Bobadilla had stayed just on the right side of okay during his celebration here:

?? Raúl Bobadilla was so happy with his goal for @ClubGuarani he ripped off his shirt AND his weird little GPS bra. ?: @TigoSportsPY pic.twitter.com/1TYz7GnuL8 — FotMob (@FotMob) December 24, 2020

Problems have since emerged after a report indicated that social media posts have emerged showing different angles of the celebration, and it looks like the striker has accidentally managed to free part of his old chap during the excitement..

”I regret the goal celebration,“ said Raúl Bobadilla, ”I hope my mum hasn’t seen it.“ ? Open for surprise pic.twitter.com/nwTK69nrIR — Tears at La Bombonera ? (@BomboneraTears) December 29, 2020

We live in a world where players get booked for taking their shirt off so it won’t surprise anyone to hear that he faces a ban over this one, but it’s a celebration that will certainly live long in the memory.