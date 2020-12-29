Menu

Former Bundesliga star Raul Bobadilla faces ban after getting his PENIS out during goal celebration

We’ve all seen that moment where a player just loses their mind after scoring and starts to rip items of clothing off, but it looked like Raul Bobadilla had stayed just on the right side of okay during his celebration here:

Problems have since emerged after a report indicated that social media posts have emerged showing different angles of the celebration, and it looks like the striker has accidentally managed to free part of his old chap during the excitement..

We live in a world where players get booked for taking their shirt off so it won’t surprise anyone to hear that he faces a ban over this one, but it’s a celebration that will certainly live long in the memory.

