For the last couple of years of his time at Real Madrid, Gareth Bale’s persistent injury concerns were a real headache for Zinedine Zidane.

Although it seemed fairly clear that there was a personal problem between the French coach and the Welshman, the fact that Bale was rarely available to Zidane must surely have played a part in the coach’s ire.

Fast forward to today, and Jose Mourinho has confirmed the the winger will now be out for a few weeks, per Sky Sports, because of a calf injury.

“No, I don’t expect Gareth to be fit,” the Portuguese noted when asked if Bale would play against Fulham.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a serious injury, but I would say a few weeks.”

Given that Bale has only started one Premier League match for the north Londoners this season, playing a total of just 161 minutes since his switch from the Santiago Bernabeu according to Sky Sports, history would appear to be repeating itself.

At this point Spurs seem to be doing reasonably well without him in any event, and Mourinho certainly hasn’t been swayed by anything he’s seen from Bale on the training pitch.

Unless there’s a vast improvement, the move is going to turn into one PR goal that Tottenham could’ve done without.