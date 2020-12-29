Football throws up loads of little quirks and instances where history repeats itself, but it’s likely that Mesut Ozil may not appreciate this one.

There were calls for him to be reinstated into the Arsenal squad in January although their back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Brighton may have ruined that, but there is still room for a more creative presence in the team.

The problem for Mikel Arteta is he’ll be widely criticised if Ozil comes back into the team and excels so it’s actually better for him if he simply leaves the club, so it looks like a new signing will be brought in instead.

The Metro have reported on the rumour about Real Madrid star Isco moving to Arsenal on loan for the second half of the season, but they also point to an interesting fact.

Ozil moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2013 when Isco was brought by Real Madrid to replace him, so there’s a big chance that he’ll replace the German playmaker again if he moves to the Emirates.

The link has been so heavily reported that there must be some interest from Arsenal in making this happen, but the Metro do confirm that Isco would rather stay in Spain with Sevilla so they will need to convince him to move to England instead.

Isco can be an absolute joy to watch so he would be an exciting signing for Arsenal, but it looks far more likely that he’ll replace Ozil rather than the two linking up in the same team.