AFC Bournemouth have revealed via Twitter that former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere is current training with the club.

It’s hard to believe that Wilshere is only 28-years-old. At current, he should be in the middle of his prime, one which we all thought would see him be one of the best midfielders in the world.

After that performance against Barcelona in the Champions League as a teenager, it was incomprehensible that Wilshere could be without a club before he hit 30 – but a vast number of injury problems have derailed his career.

Wilshere, who has been a free agent for some time now, yet still finds himself without an employer, is currently training with AFC Bournemouth, as the club revealed on Twitter.

It’s unclear whether Bournemouth are merely helping Wilshere to maintain his fitness levels, or are looking to re-sign the man who made 27 Premier League appearances for the club in the 2016/17 campaign.