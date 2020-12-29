Menu

Ex-England midfielder Jack Wilshere finds club to train with as search for permanent employer continues

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
Posted by

AFC Bournemouth have revealed via Twitter that former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere is current training with the club.

It’s hard to believe that Wilshere is only 28-years-old. At current, he should be in the middle of his prime, one which we all thought would see him be one of the best midfielders in the world.

MORE: ‘He’d be a big player’ – Jack Wilshere identifies the player to solve Arsenal’s goalscoring problems

After that performance against Barcelona in the Champions League as a teenager, it was incomprehensible that Wilshere could be without a club before he hit 30 – but a vast number of injury problems have derailed his career.

More Stories / Latest News
Gareth Bale’s injury worries return to haunt him as Tottenham star is ruled out for a few weeks
Soccer Saturday pundit quits Sky football role to work as a mortgage advisor
Video: Hilarious moment Granit Xhaka is shoved by Chelsea star for listening in to free-kick tactics

Wilshere, who has been a free agent for some time now, yet still finds himself without an employer, is currently training with AFC Bournemouth, as the club revealed on Twitter.

It’s unclear whether Bournemouth are merely helping Wilshere to maintain his fitness levels, or are looking to re-sign the man who made 27 Premier League appearances for the club in the 2016/17 campaign.

More Stories Jack Wilshere

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.