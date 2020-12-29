Despite an incredibly bad run of luck with player injuries, Liverpool still head into the new year top of the Premier League table.

The mixture of graft, spirit and desire from the Reds players has shown no signs of abating, and with none of their rivals putting together a consistent challenge, Liverpool look well placed – at this point – to go on and retain their title.

A signing or two in January could freshen up the squad where it’s needed, although one particular new face has already arrived and could be key for the Merseysiders towards the business end of the 2020/21 campaign.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have acquired Jurgen Klopp’s old Borussia Dortmund colleague, Andreas Schlumberger, as part of a raft of backroom changes.

Schlumberger has been appointed as the club’s head of recovery and performance, and will oversee the rehabilitation of first-team stars as they battle to fight their way back from injury.