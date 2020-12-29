Menu

Liverpool could make permanent January acquisition to fill major void

Daily Mail reporter Dominic King has not ruled out the possibility of Liverpool signing a centre-back in January. Though, any potential deal would have to be on a permanent basis.

From time to time, nuggets of transfer information are provided inadvertently, as has been the case here with Dominic King angrily replying to a Liverpool fan account.

After it was misreported that King ruled out Liverpool signing a centre-back in January, he gave a frank reply – clarifying that the Reds will only not make loan signings in the winter window.

That leaves the door open for Liverpool to sign a centre-back on a permanent basis, which doesn’t seem like such a bad idea, with Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez out long-term and Joel Matip seriously injury prone.

Whether or not it is in Jurgen Klopp’s plans to make a permanent defensive acquisition next month remains to be seen, but King, who knows his stuff with it comes to Liverpool news, doesn’t rule it out.

