As another transfer window comes into view, clubs will need to look at moving on those fringe players who are unlikely to feature in the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign, whilst hoping to secure their targets.

Man United will be no different, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that with just one or two tweaks to his squad, they could be realistic challengers for Liverpool’s title.

At present, the Red Devils are still within touching distance of one of their biggest rivals, despite not playing at anywhere close to their best consistently.

Youngster, Brandon Williams, looked like he might make his breakthrough into the first-team this season after featuring on a number of occasions in 2019/20, however, The Sun note his poor return of just five appearances thus far in 2020/21.

To that end, it’s believed that he’ll be sent out on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle side have him on a list of potential hires, per Chronicle Live, and would be looking to offer a platform for regular football, something which would surely appeal.