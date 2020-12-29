According to RMC Sport via their Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Facundo Medina has caught the eye of Manchester United after his impressive displays since joining RC Lens this summer for €3.5m.

Medina, a left-footed centre-back, arrived in France from Argentine outfit Talleres, with the defender previously coming through the ranks of homeland giants River Plate.

Lens have looked solid so far this season, despite just being promoted to Ligue 1 they find themselves seventh in the table and holding a game in hand over most other teams in the division.

RMC Sport report that United have now shortlisted the 21-year-old, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side eyeing reinforcements at centre-back.

Sacha Tavolieri adds with his findings that Medina is not a priority target at this moment in time, but the fact he’s been shortlisted show that his impressive start to European football hasn’t gone unnoticed.

More Stories / Latest News Premier League to change club testing rules after record number of positive cases returned Video: Watch the forgotten Chelsea summer signing who’s making an impression in Portugal Chelsea points-per-game comparison stat reflects poorly on Frank Lampard

Medina has started 10 of Lens’ 16 fixtures in the French top-flight so far this season, with the ace also having made an appearance off the bench this term.

Medina’s fine form saw him introduced to the Argentina national team’s fold in October, the defender has won one cap to date and will be looking to build on that with fine outings this term.

At 5ft11, Medina is somewhat on the short side for a centre-back – especially for one in the physical Premier League – but the fact that he’s left-footed could make him a real quality addition in the future.

Solskjaer trusts Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as his starting pairing for the Red Devils, with injury-prone Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe the primary alternative options.

Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are still on the Manchester outfit’s books, but are firmly out of favour.