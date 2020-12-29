Mikel Arteta breaks down Alexandre Lacazette’s ‘movement’ in winning goal for Arsenal vs Brighton and beams about ‘dream’ moment

Mikel Arteta was absolutely ecstatic whilst discussing Alexandre Lacazette’s winning goal for Arsenal off the bench in tonight’s Premier League tie against Brighton.

When the Arsenal boss was asked about the forward’s instant ‘impact’ – scoring just 21 seconds after replacing Gabriel Martinelli with this – he responded it was a ‘dream’ moment for a manager.

Arteta added that Lacazette has been in ‘good form’ as of late, with three in his last three games, adding that this has left the Frenchman ‘full of confidence’.

The north London outfit’s gaffer, who came under serious fire before tonight’s win and the upset victory over rivals Chelsea, also raved about the striker’s finish and particularly movement for the goal.

Arteta stated that he loved the ‘movement’ Lacazette showed to score, pinpointing the ‘counter-move’ he pulled off as he slowed down, took a touch and drilled the ball into the net.

Just look at the delight on Mikel Arteta’s face whilst discussing Alexandre Lacazette’s winning goal for Arsenal vs Brighton, as the Gunners boss broke it down… pic.twitter.com/PIo3pIqPHW — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 29, 2020

“I think this is what all the managers dream for, to bring people from the bench and win you the game, like he’s done tonight.”

“I think he’s been in really good form the last few weeks, he’s been scoring goals, he’s full of confidence, today he had a sore back – he could not start the game – but he came on and won the game for us, which is massively important.”

On the finish itself, Arteta added:

“It was a great move from Bukayo first to create the action that he did, but then I think apart from the finish it was his movement – the counter move that he made to create the space for himself, the touch and the finish – I think it was a brilliant goal.”

The main thorn in Arsenal’s side this season has been the team’s creativity and also their high-profile attackers like Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian going missing in far too many games.

Lacazette’s recent form is a massive boost for the Gunners to take into the New Year, with the festive period offering them the quick turnaround of games that can fire them up the table very quickly.