The good thing about the intense schedule is how quickly things can turn around, so Arsenal can probably start to look up the table rather than worrying about looking down.

Mikel Arteta has found that trusting the youth players has paid off after a couple of victories in a row, so there’s a feeling that a couple of smart additions next month could propel them even further up the table.

The biggest let down this season has been the form of the veteran players like Aubameyang and Willian who were supposed to hold this team together, so the fans should be excited about the links with Real Madrid star Isco.

He would be a legitimate superstar for almost any other team in world football so he would be a fantastic signing, and Mikel Arteta was directly asked about the links in the press conference tonight:

Here is Mikel Arteta’s response to the rumours linking Arsenal with a January move for Real Madrid outcast Isco… pic.twitter.com/D3YAJP7orS — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 29, 2020

That’s about as good as it will get from an Arsenal point of view because he can never come out and admit that they want to sign him, but he doesn’t do much to deny the links either so there’s every reason to believe that they may try to bring him in.