Football can be an unforgiving business at the best of times, but sacking a manager just 45 days after you’ve employed him appears incredibly short-sighted.

In echoes of Brian Clough’s all too brief reign at Leeds United, fellow Yorkshire club, Sheffield Wednesday, have sacked Tony Pulis according to The Sun after only appointing him in November, just 10 games ago.

It appears that the return of seven points from a possible 30 available wasn’t acceptable to chairman, Dejphon Chansiri.

“The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed,” he said as part of a statement published on the official Sheffield Wednesday website.

“There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision.

“On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable.

“It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so.”

That decision means Wednesday will have their third manager of the season, first team coach Neil Thompson, in charge until a permanent appointment is made.

The Sun note that this could well be Jose Mourinho’s former No.2, Jose Morais, who was sacked by Barnsley in 2018 and has managed or assisted at 20 different clubs in a 21-year spell.

That’s a record that hardly inspires confidence, which is precisely what the team and club need if they want to move away from the Championship relegation battle.