Neymar’s representatives speak out amid PSG star’s links with 500-man New Year party

Neymar has denied claims that a reported 500-man party in Brazil set to take place over New Year has anything to do with him.

The PSG forward was previously linked with the party, thought to have over 500 planned attendees, with mobile phones banned in order to prevent leaks on social media. This was all information detailed in a report by O Globo.

As you might expect, this news was met with widespread criticism. We are in the midst of a global pandemic, with a second wave and reported new strains of the virus gripping the world at current.

To throw a party with 500 in the room would be an disgracefully irresponsible move from Neymar. Thankfully. from PSG and his PR team’s perspective, it doesn’t look as though he has any involvement with it.

Neymar’s representatives are quoted by AFP (via Canal Supporters) saying:

“No!!! It’s a Fabrica event. He has no connection with Neymar. He is with his family, with his son and his physiotherapist.”

While it’s great to hear that Neymar is not behind plans to hold a 500 person party, that doesn’t take any from the fact that this idea needs to be shut down.

All attendees would be putting lives at risk by attending.