Menu

Neymar’s representatives speak out amid PSG star’s links with 500-man New Year party

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Neymar has denied claims that a reported 500-man party in Brazil set to take place over New Year has anything to do with him.

The PSG forward was previously linked with the party, thought to have over 500 planned attendees, with mobile phones banned in order to prevent leaks on social media. This was all information detailed in a report by O Globo.

As you might expect, this news was met with widespread criticism. We are in the midst of a global pandemic, with a second wave and reported new strains of the virus gripping the world at current.

MORE: Neymar slammed as he plans 500-person party over five-day period in Brazil in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic

To throw a party with 500 in the room would be an disgracefully irresponsible move from Neymar. Thankfully. from PSG and his PR team’s perspective, it doesn’t look as though he has any involvement with it.

Neymar’s representatives are quoted by AFP (via Canal Supporters) saying:

“No!!! It’s a Fabrica event. He has no connection with Neymar. He is with his family, with his son and his physiotherapist.”

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Everton leapfrogged in race for Real Madrid star with €15M-€20M price-tag set
Klopp reunited with an old friend at Liverpool as Reds confirm first winter signing
Video: Pundit suggests that PSG isn’t the right club for Dele Alli with Tottenham star needing January move away

While it’s great to hear that Neymar is not behind plans to hold a 500 person party, that doesn’t take any from the fact that this idea needs to be shut down.

All attendees would be putting lives at risk by attending.

More Stories Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.