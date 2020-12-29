Official: Diego Costa gets his wish and leaves Atletico Madrid on a free

It’s official. Diego Costa has got his wish and will be departing Atletico Madrid as a free agent.

It was reported yesterday by AS that Costa’s desire was to depart the Wanda Metropolitano effective immediately, with the Spaniard also seemingly being absent from training in the morning.

Diego Costa absent from training with permission this morning as he looks to rescind his contract at Atleti. Current deal ends this summer but he’s looking to leave now. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) December 28, 2020

That was a tell-tale sign that the end was nigh for Costa in Madrid, and as Atleti have confirmed this afternoon, the striker has left the club after his contract was terminated.

Agreement with @diegocosta for the termination of his contract.

The club wishes the striker the best of luck in the next stage of his professional career. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 29, 2020

The ever-reliable Fabriano Romano reports that Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is top of Diego Simeone’s list of potential replacements.

Confirmed. Diego Costa will immediatly leave Atlético Madrid for free. Game over. Arkadiusz Milik is appreciated by Simeone as replacement but Napoli now ask for €15m to sell him in January. ??? #AtleticoMadrid #Atleti @MatteMoretto https://t.co/GtB6s67WWo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2020

Whether or not they will be successful in getting that one done this month remains to be seen.

It’s also not clear at this point whether Costa has an idea of who his next employers will be, or rather he’s hoping to invoke a frenzy by being released from his contract.

In the coming weeks, we will found out.