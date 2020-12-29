Menu

Official: Diego Costa gets his wish and leaves Atletico Madrid on a free

It’s official. Diego Costa has got his wish and will be departing Atletico Madrid as a free agent.

It was reported yesterday by AS that Costa’s desire was to depart the Wanda Metropolitano effective immediately, with the Spaniard also seemingly being absent from training in the morning.

That was a tell-tale sign that the end was nigh for Costa in Madrid, and as Atleti have confirmed this afternoon, the striker has left the club after his contract was terminated.

The ever-reliable Fabriano Romano reports that Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is top of Diego Simeone’s list of potential replacements.

Whether or not they will be successful in getting that one done this month remains to be seen.

It’s also not clear at this point whether Costa has an idea of who his next employers will be, or rather he’s hoping to invoke a frenzy by being released from his contract.

In the coming weeks, we will found out.

