Frank Lampard’s points-per-game record has been measured up to former Chelsea managers by Opta, and he’ll be left wishing that it wasn’t.

Lampard is under pressure at Stamford Bridge. There’s currently nothing to suggest that the powers at be are considering dismissing him, but we all know what Roman Abramovich is like. After just one win in five Premier League games, you’re left wondering what the future holds for the club’s all-time top scorer.

Especially when you consider that Lampard’s point-per-game in his Chelsea managerial career so far is actually exactly the same as a man who endured one of the most unsuccessful tenures while Frank was a player in SW6.

1.70 – Frank Lampard has averaged 1.70 points per game as Chelsea manager, the same record as André Villas-Boas at the club in the Premier League. Stumble.https://t.co/TagwHqhvXK pic.twitter.com/sbOdEHWqYi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2020

This acts as further evidence that Lampard needs to urgently improve Chelsea’s fortunes, especially considering the investment that was made into the squad over the summer transfer window.

What needs to be changed in order to get the Blues winning again, whether it be the system or personnel, is down to him to figure out – but it’s all gone a little stale with Lampard in charge.