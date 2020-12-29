Premier League to change club testing rules after record number of positive cases returned

According to The Athletic, the Premier League are set to change their testing strategy after recording a record number of positive cases.

As the report notes, the 18 positive tests returned in the latest round of Premier League testing is the highest figure since the scheme began after the post-lockdown restart.

Considering what’s going on across the country at current, with concerns growing over a new variant of the disease, it’s no surprise that the Premier League has been affected.

The Athletic’s belief is that the Premier League are to waste no time springing into action. Clubs will now be forced to return to the two tests a week requirement which was in force prior.

This seems like a wise idea from the league in order to keep cases down within clubs’ ‘eco-bubbles’ and subsequently prove to the government that it is still safe for football to continue.

There’s also less chance that Premier League matches will be cancelled at the eleventh-hour, just as Manchester City’s trip to Everton was yesterday evening.