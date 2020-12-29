Official: PSG sack manager Thomas Tuchel amid claims he wants the Chelsea job

It’s official. PSG announced on their club website this morning that they have decided to sack manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, enjoyed domestic success during his time in France, but fell narrowly short of delivering the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history last term.

With PSG having endured a stuttering start to the season by their standards, PSG have now pulled the trigger. They announced on their club website this morning that Tuchel has been dismissed, with club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi saying the following (as is quoted in the statement):

“I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the Club. Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work, and of course we will remember the good times we shared together. I wish him the best for his future.”

Bild reported just yesterday that Tuchel has one eye on the Chelsea job, with the German thought to be keen on managing in the Premier League. He would be linking up with compatriots Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, both of whom are struggling, at Stamford Bridge.

Despite one win in five Premier League games, there is no suggestion at current that Frank Lampard will suffer the same fate Tuchel has at the Parc des Princes, though. It seems likely that he’ll have to bide his time if he wants to get the big job in West London.