Arsenal and Everton leapfrogged in race for Real Madrid star with €15M-€20M price-tag set

Isco looks set to sign for Sevilla, with the Real Madrid midfielder keen to reunite with former boss Julen Lopetegui, according to Spanish publication AS.

Isco was considered one of the most promising prospects on the planet while at Malaga, but you could be forgiven for thinking that the Spaniard never realised his full potential at the Santiago Bernbaeu, despite filling his trophy cabinet to the brim during his time with the club.

With Isco underperforming, AS report that Zinedine Zidane has ran out of patience with him. A move away from the club appears to be on the cards in the summer of 2021, with Sevilla reportedly leading the race to sign him.

AS claim that Sevilla, managed by former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, are the side in pole position to secure Isco’s services, with a fee in the region of €15M-€20M thought to be enough to get the deal done.

That wouldn’t be a bad bit of business at all from the reigning Europa League winners.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Arsenal and Everton were also keen on signing Isco. It could come down to whether he would prefer to continue in La Liga or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

At Arsenal he would have the opportunity to play under compatriot Mikel Arteta, while Carlo Ancelotti is another former manager of Isco’s. Let’s wait and see how this one develops.