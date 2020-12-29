“Recipe for disaster” These Man United fans don’t like Solskjaer’s midfield selection as Man United go attacking vs Wolves

The festive period was always going to be huge for Man United’s title ambitions, but that draw to Leicester City doesn’t look so bad after Liverpool failed to overcome West Brom.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that a victory tonight will elevate his team to second place, while they also have a game with Liverpool coming up so they could end up at the top of the table once January is over.

Wolves are a formidable test for any Premier League team due to their counter attacking ability and quality in the forward areas, but they haven’t had a lot of rest since playing Spurs so they may be there for the taking tonight.

United could do to get off to a fast start to see if they can force Wolves to come out and chase the game, so it’s interesting to see that Solskjaer has gone with an attacking looking line-up:

Cavani has proven his quality in recent weeks and he’ll also fancy getting on the end of some crosses from Alex Telles, while we’ll also get a chance to see Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing together from the start.

Playing in an attacking manner does mean that Wolves may have some joy on the counter, and it looks like a few fans are worried about the combination of Pogba and Matic when it comes to defending:

Dont feel too confident about Pogba (can’t defend l and Matic (slow) staring in front of the back line (which has Bailly who’s just returning)… https://t.co/K8HYdlT7qE — Sir Gregory (@gregzry) December 29, 2020

Matic X Pogba = Disaster — Dee Dee (@chokolataaah) December 29, 2020

Pogba & Matic against a fast paced Wolves is a recipe for disaster. — Baba va Moana (@Captured_State) December 29, 2020

I got the starting XI spot on. Matic/Pogba will be terrifying to watch while they try to stop Wolves’ counters. Attacking line is going to be insane though. https://t.co/W6rZeCLq7J — Alex (@OneFuttAtATime) December 29, 2020

Liking the look of this back four, wondering if Pogba and Matic have the legs to keep up with wolves pace — Mancaficos (@BrunosBastards) December 29, 2020