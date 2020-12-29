Menu

Fabrizio Romano clarifies comments on Man United target as Chelsea and Liverpool are linked

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to deny claims that Chelsea and Liverpool have joined the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has been off the boil for the majority of this campaign to date, but he still remains one of the most promising and coveted young players on the market.

MORE: Solskjaer giving youth a chance with Pellestri one of five young starlets called up by Man United for Wolves clash

Chelsea dedicated news account @AbsoluteChelsea posted on Twitter claims citing Romano had suggested that Chelsea and Liverpool were in the market to sign Sancho.

Naturally, this would have been met with excitement from both sets of supporters. However, in reply, Romano claimed that he has in fact been misquoted – and Manchester United are at this point the only club definitely interested.

More Stories / Latest News
Beckham to hit the jackpot as Messi and Suarez plan to join Inter Miami together in 2022
John Terry appears to criticise Chelsea ace and waves away claims of unsportsmanlike behaviour
Mourinho’s old No.2 sought after Sheffield Wednesday sack Tony Pulis after just 45 days in charge

This is good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He’d have expected more clubs to firm up their interest at some point, if they haven’t at this stage, it gives United a chance to steal a march in the race to sign the England international.

More Stories fabrizio romano Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.