Fabrizio Romano clarifies comments on Man United target as Chelsea and Liverpool are linked

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to deny claims that Chelsea and Liverpool have joined the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has been off the boil for the majority of this campaign to date, but he still remains one of the most promising and coveted young players on the market.

Chelsea dedicated news account @AbsoluteChelsea posted on Twitter claims citing Romano had suggested that Chelsea and Liverpool were in the market to sign Sancho.

#Chelsea and Liverpool have entered the race for Jadon Sancho, who is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window. [via @FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/Z4WQ7qqxdq — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) December 28, 2020

Naturally, this would have been met with excitement from both sets of supporters. However, in reply, Romano claimed that he has in fact been misquoted – and Manchester United are at this point the only club definitely interested.

no mate, I said that the race will be on for Sancho next summer and new clubs can try to sign him. Man Utd for sure interested. Nothing new. It’s December, in June we will see ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2020

This is good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He’d have expected more clubs to firm up their interest at some point, if they haven’t at this stage, it gives United a chance to steal a march in the race to sign the England international.