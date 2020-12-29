‘Sack Koeman before New Year’ – These Barcelona fans want legend ‘sacked’ after draw against Eibar

Some Barcelona fans have called for the immediate sacking of Ronald Koeman after the side’s 1-1 draw in tonight’s La Liga tie against Eibar.
The encounter got off to a dreadful start with Martin Braithwaite shattering his decent form with a disastrous penalty miss in just the 7th minute, he also saw a goal disallowed later.
Ronald Araujo summed up the current state of the club with a horrific error in the 57th minute which led to Kike Garcia firing Eibar into the lead.
Barcelona equalised less than 10 minutes later through a tidy Ousmane Dembele and thanks to some brilliant work by Junior Firpo in the buildup.
The Blaugrana unsurprisingly dominated the possession with 74% control, but failed to create many clear-cut chances, it was clear that they were missing Lionel Messi.
Here’s how some Barcelona supporters reacted to the performance and unsettling final result:
i liked him as a player, but as a coach he is not the right one for it, My opinion pic.twitter.com/BrONosUFW7
this certainty that is one of the worst team in the history of baracelona
Said it before I’ll say it again, without messi this team will struggle to finish top 6
what it will take for koeman to get sacked, we can’t even beat eibar in home
Our club has dropped to that level that we can’t beat eibar at home and braithwaite takes our penalties?????
Koeman should be sacked asap !
Sack Koeman before new year
Koeman shouldn’t be the manager by 2021
I love backing up my legends but Koeman is out of his depth man. Its been months. Get that guy out
Eibar came into tonight’s tie in 15th place, with all respect to their hard work and effort, a Barcelona side – even without Messi – should be breezing past sides like this.
Barcelona are now seven points behind the La Liga title challengers – both of which are coming out of Madrid – to make matters even worse, leaders Atletico hold two games in hand.
Koeman’s reign as boss clearly hasn’t worked out so far, with the Dutchman replacing Quique Setien in the summer after the team’s embarrassing end to last season
Hopefully the former ball-playing centre-back’s woes at the helm won’t tarnish his legendary legacy as a player for the club, but that seems like too much to ask for in this modern day and age of football.
