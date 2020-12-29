Menu

‘Sack Koeman before New Year’ – These Barcelona fans want legend ‘sacked’ after draw against Eibar

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Some Barcelona fans have called for the immediate sacking of Ronald Koeman after the side’s 1-1 draw  in tonight’s La Liga tie against Eibar.

The encounter got off to a dreadful start with Martin Braithwaite shattering his decent form with a disastrous penalty miss in just the 7th minute, he also saw a goal disallowed later.

Ronald Araujo summed up the current state of the club with a horrific error in the 57th minute which led to Kike Garcia firing Eibar into the lead.

Barcelona equalised less than 10 minutes later through a tidy Ousmane Dembele and thanks to some brilliant work by Junior Firpo in the buildup.

The Blaugrana unsurprisingly dominated the possession with 74% control, but failed to create many clear-cut chances, it was clear that they were missing Lionel Messi.

Here’s how some Barcelona supporters reacted to the performance and unsettling final result:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: David de Gea is floored after lightly running into the absolute unit that is Adama Traore
Video: Huge moment between Man United and Wolves as Cavani goal disallowed and penalty appeal rejected by VAR
Explained: Halftime message from Mikel Arteta that spurred Arsenal to win vs Brighton after much improved second-half

Eibar came into tonight’s tie in 15th place, with all respect to their hard work and effort, a Barcelona side – even without Messi – should be breezing past sides like this.

Barcelona are now seven points behind the La Liga title challengers – both of which are coming out of Madrid – to make matters even worse, leaders Atletico hold two games in hand.

Koeman’s reign as boss clearly hasn’t worked out so far, with the Dutchman replacing Quique Setien in the summer after the team’s embarrassing end to last season

Hopefully the former ball-playing centre-back’s woes at the helm won’t tarnish his legendary legacy as a player for the club, but that seems like too much to ask for in this modern day and age of football.

More Stories Eibar Lionel Messi Ronald Koeman

10 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Abdulazeez says:
    December 29, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Please sack koeman .you have to consider our filing as fans

    Reply
  2. Philip says:
    December 29, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    sack koeman please

    Reply
  3. Dan Burcea says:
    December 29, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Sack Koeman!

    Reply
  4. Babangida Othman says:
    December 29, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Koeman has no relevance as a coach for Barcelona & who ask martins to be taken penalties, the worse set of Barca I have even seen.

    Reply
  5. You Souph says:
    December 29, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Koeman isn’t the right man for Barcelona…
    He should be sacked with immediate effect in order for Barcelona to make the Top 4 this Season

    Reply
  6. Bana Mwinga says:
    December 29, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Koeman he don’t have a legacy why getting anyone you to a Barca boss you admin. This is a foolish coach Barca ever had. Please sack him if you want the Barca name to go and fly in the sky. Please sack that Thug before it’s too late…

    Reply
  7. mujeeb says:
    December 29, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    sack keoman please

    Reply
  8. Awwal umar says:
    December 29, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Keoman out

    Reply
  9. John Agyapong says:
    December 29, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    This is the worst team Barca ever have.you can even beat eiber,how can you beat PSG in the champions League.The players are not good. They played as if nothing as stake.They should bring good coach.

    Reply
  10. Onuoha Fyneman says:
    December 29, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Pls Fire Koeman If Barca Want To Champion League Next Season

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.